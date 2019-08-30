|
Robert "Bob" Leroy Foster
Bloomfield - Robert "Bob" Leroy Foster, 90, went to be with his Heavenly Father, Monday, August 26th surrounded by family and friends.
Bob was born on December 17, 1928 in Logan, Nebraska to Jesse Edwards and Gertrude Almira (Andre) Foster.
Bob would say his clan as, "Nebraska holyeedee nasha. Bilagaana nishli doo bashish chiin"
He graduated from Logan County High School in Gandy, Nebraska in 1947 and went on to Omaha Bible Institute in 1951(now known as Faith Baptist Bible College). After that, he went to Kearney State Teacher College (now, University of Nebraska), Kearney, Nebraska. There he majored in Industrial Arts and Minored in Elementary Education. Bob met Harriett at college, fell in love and were married in 1951. Together, they wanted to spread the word of God and applied to Berean Mission to go to Africa as missionaries. But God decided differently and in 1956, were asked to come to Berean Mission Navajo School for 1 year at Huerfano. With Jeanne in tow, they moved to Berean Mission, south of Bloomfield. What began as a one year ministry, turned into a 32 year ministry at the mission, where he served as both Principal and Teacher! When the school closed in 1993, Bob and Harriett moved to Bloomfield, New Mexico and have resided there since. Bob served the Lord wherever he went. He was known for ministering at the San Juan County Detention Center. He and Harriet served as Sunday school teachers at First Baptist Church in Bloomfield and also had a home Bible study group. Bob would greet friends with love and affection. He was known for saying, "Hello sister", and "are you being a good Christian?" He was also very fond of frybread. He will be greatly missed.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Jesse Edwards and Gertrude Almira (Andre) Foster; brothers, John, Frank, Charles, Harold and George; sisters, Lola Hopkins, Helen Hopkins, Catherine Kinkennon and Luella "Lu" Christensen.
He is survived by his wife, Harriett (Engleman) Foster of 68 years; son, Timothy Daniel Foster (Kathy); daughters, Jeanne Huntley (John), Jane (Foster) Engleman, Trasi Platero (foster daughter), numerous foster children; brothers, Jesse James Foster, and Donald Leon Foster (Emily); 5 Grandchildren and 3 Great-grandchildren: Jonathan Huntley (Tiffany), William Alexander - Navy active duty(Nora), Daniel Huntley (Emilee), Lillian Foster, Daniel Foster, and Stephen Foster.
There will be a visitation, 4:00 to 7:00 p.m., Friday, August 30, 2019 at Desert View Funeral Home Chapel, Shiprock, New Mexico.
Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, August 31, 2019 at First Baptist Church, Bloomfield, New Mexico. Interment will be at East Hammond Cemetery, (Fosterville), Bloomfield, New Mexico.
Donations may be made to United Indian Mission International, PO Box 6429, Glendale, Arizona 85312.
Bob is in the care of Berean Mission Alumni, Floyd Valdez and Elaine Valdez, Desert View Funeral Home, LLC, North US Hwy 491, Shiprock, New Mexico (505) 368-4607
Published in Farmington Daily Times on Aug. 30, 2019