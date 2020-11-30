1/1
Robert Martin Stalcup Sr.
1944 - 2020
Robert Martin Stalcup, Sr.

Bloomfield - Robert M. Stalcup, Sr., age 76, passed away on November 21, 2020, due to the effects of dementia. Bob was born on August 29, 1944 in Seattle, WA to William and Virginia. He grew up in Farmington, NM.

Dad was a sweetheart with a great sense of humor. Bob worked many years as a pipeliner for Mitchell Construction. Then worked for the City of Bloomfield until he retired. In the early 80's he started the first video rental store named Video Square. But what dad most enjoyed was being a volunteer fireman. He also loved photography and fixing TV's, computers and such.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents; and niece Nicole Stalcup.

He is survived by his son Bobby Stalcup; daughter Tammy (David) Ramsey; his bothers William and Jerry, and numerous relatives.

The family is planning a Graveside Service at Bloomfield Cemetery on December 1, 2020 at 2:00 p.m.

Robert's care is entrusted to Brewer, Lee and Larkin Funeral Home, 103 E. Ute Street in Farmington, New Mexico (505) 325-8688.




Published in Farmington Daily Times from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Brewer, Lee & Larkin Funeral Home
103 East Ute Street
Farmington, NM 87401
(505) 325-8688
