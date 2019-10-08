|
Robert McCarty
Farmington - Robert (Pat) McCarty native son of San Juan County passed away Friday 10/04/19.Robert was born in Aztec NM June 20, 1922 to Fabian and Gentry McCarty. At age one, they moved to La Plata where he grew up on their family ranch. Pat attended Ft Lewis College prior to entering the Navy in 1942 for WWII. He served in the Navy until 1945, honorable discharged with the ranking of Aviation Electronic Technician's Mate First Class V6 USN. After the war, he married his college sweetheart Marie Gray from Bayfield Co. They both attended CSU in Ft Collins Co where he graduated with a Master's degree in Economics in 1951Returning to Farmington in 1952, they spent the rest of their lives here. Robert worked for El Paso Natural Gas for 20 years retiring in 1975. In the 60's-70's he was one of the early pioneers in the car wash industry in Farmington. Having owned and operated 4 different locations. Being idle never suited him - he always needed a task at hand so after retiring he went into partnership with his son - Robert- and built San Juan Marine and Sports.
After retiring a second time in 1991 - he spent time traveling and playing golf, He was a life time member of the Masonic Lodge in Farmington and lifetime member of the ELKS. Robert is preceded in death by his parents Fabian and Gentry McCarty, his sister Bernice, his brother Stephen, grandson Kallan Stithem, and his wife Marie of 70 years. He is survived by Robert (Sharon) McCarty son of Farmington NM, Jean (Gary) Stithem daughter of Saddlebrooke AZ, Bryan (Tesia) McCarty grandson of Farmington NM, Milena, Reed and Adeline McCarty greatgrandchildren of Farmington, and Kim Stithem granddaughter of Rio Rancho NM.
Services will be held at the First Presbyterian Church Friday, Oct 11 at 2 PM.
Published in Farmington Daily Times on Oct. 8, 2019