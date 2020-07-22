Robert Newman Kinsey



Robert Newman Kinsey, age 64, passed quietly after enduring several health complications.



Mr. Kinsey leaves behind the love of his life, Toni DuVal, whom he lived with and shared most of his life. Mr. Kinsey and Ms. DuVal met in Durango, CO in the early 1980s and shared their life, home and love for each other through his departing this world from their Aztec, NM home. Mr. Kinsey also leaves behind his daughter, Iris Marie Kinsey Gavin and her husband Shawn Everette Gavin and his grandsons Atreyu Kristofer Gavin and Halem Robert Gavin all of Castle Rock, CO. Mr. Kinsey leaves behind his siblings David Westgate Kinsey of Flagstaff, AZ, Jeanne Allegra Kinsey of Lawrence, MA and Celeste Wynn Daisy Kinsey of Hereford, AZ, a niece and three nephews.



Born in Lincoln, NE, Mr. Kinsey was the first child of Robert Westgate Kinsey and Dorris Jeanne Newman Kinsey, of Lincoln, NE. The deceased was an avid camper, hiker and rock climber and swim team member with his siblings throughout his youth. He was an honors high school student and was extremely well read, a passion continued throughout his life. Mr. Kinsey and his siblings lived with their parents in many homes including Lincoln, NE, Joppatowne, MD and Colorado Springs, CO. His competitive zeal with his siblings and parents was sparked through card and board games, a pastime the Kinsey siblings enjoyed with their parents for many years both at home, during camping trips, and on holiday and vacation visits to their parents' retirement home in Green Valley, AZ where Mr. Kinsey visited often.



Mr. Kinsey had an amazing work ethic, strong character, and often sharp-witted sense of humor well nurtured through current events and historical references. Mr. Kinsey spent his early years in construction and built his own custom home in Durango, CO where all his family spent many enjoyable visits over the years. Mr. Kinsey had a strong love of his country and its beauty and preferred the wide-open spaces of the western states. Mr. Kinsey was a collector of southwestern art, and particularly loved Navajo rugs which he enjoyed purchasing for the love of his life, Toni DuVal. His last profession was that of an Interstate truck driver which allowed him to pursue his love of country through travel and reading constantly while off road.









