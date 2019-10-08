|
Robert Palmer
- - A Celebration of Life for Robert Palmer will be held on Sunday, October 13th from 2-4pm at Triple J Ranch, 215 Road 6100, Kirtland, NM. Please come as you are. Dirty field techs getting off work are more than welcome. Robert made sure that his family would be taken care of, but we would like to make a donation to New Mexico's Share with Wildlife fund in his memory. We will have a donation jar available if you would like to participate.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Oct. 8 to Oct. 10, 2019