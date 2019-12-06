Resources
Farmington - Robert Ralph DeYapp

March 11, 1957 - December 2, 2019

Born to Lawrence and Rose DeYapp on March 11, 1957 in Durango. Robert was raised in Chama until he was 4 years old. His family moved to Farmington and he made that his forever home. While on a short journey to Tulsa he met his wife Donna and together they have a blended family of 4 children, 7 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.

Robert lived life to the absolute fullest. He loved boxing, riding motorcycles and especially spending time with his family.

His father Lawrence DeYapp preceded him in death. Robert leaves behind his wife Donna; daughters Myra (Donnie) Pigford, Kari (Jason) Brown, Rayven (Cody) Walls and son Rylan DeYapp; grandsons Deylan, Bryson, Keegan, Daklon and Brexton, grandaughters Peyton and Adalyn; great- grandson Britton, great-granddaughter Layten; his mom Rose; brothers Harry and Kenneth, sisters Jan, Peggy, Sue and Emily; and so many other loved ones.

Visitation for Robert will be held Monday, Dec 9th at 9:00am with a celebration service to follow at 10:00am at the World Harvest Center in Farmington. He will be laid to rest at Memory Gardens. Following will be a Potluck held at World Harvest. He is in the care of Farmington Funeral Home.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019
