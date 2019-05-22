|
Robert Ramon Montoya went to his heavenly home Saturday, May 11, 2019, at the age of 29.
Robert was born in Farmington on July 12, 1989. He came into this world fearless and brave. He grew up as an older brother to Daniel, going on family outdoor adventures from snowboarding and hiking to sky diving and four-wheeling. He graduated Farmington High School, class of 2008.
Robert's happy-go-lucky nature was a hallmark of his life, obvious in his beaming smile and in his love for his family and friends. Robert played the violin, guitar and drums, and shared his lifelong passion for music with his family.
Robert is survived by his parents, Manuel and Margaret of Centennial, CO; his brother Daniel of Phoenix, AZ; grandparents Robert and Teresa Montoya of Farmington; grandmother Diana Montoya of La Cienega, N.M; aunt and uncle Elizabeth and Sean Sanborn of Farmington; aunt and uncle Helen and John Henrichs of Highlands Ranch, CO; and three younger cousins who adored him: Teresa Sanborn, Clemmer Henrichs, and Mercedes Sanborn.
A rosary is scheduled for 9 a.m., with a funeral service to follow at 10 a.m., on Saturday, June 1 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Farmington. A celebration of Robert's life will be held June 9 in Denver.
To honor Robert's fearless spirit, the family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be sent to the Epilepsy Foundation or the National Sports Center for the Disabled.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from May 22 to May 23, 2019