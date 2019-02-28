|
|
|
Robert Reed 54, of Farmington, New Mexico passed from this life February 23, 2019 in Farmington, New Mexico.
He was born August 13, 1964 in Shiprock, New Mexico.
Funeral Services will be held 10:00 a.m., Friday, March 1, 2019 at Bethel Christian Reformed Church, Shiprock, New Mexico.
Interment to follow at the Shiprock Community Cemetery, Shiprock, New Mexico.
Robert is in the care of Desert View Funeral Home, North U.S. Highway 491 Shiprock, New Mexico.
(505) 368-4607
Published in Farmington Daily Times on Feb. 28, 2019
Read More