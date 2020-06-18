Robert Ullo



Farmington - Robert Ullo, of Farmington, passed from this life and entered his heavenly home on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at the age of 94, following a short but difficult battle with Covid-19.



Robert was born April 22, 1926 in Labadieville, Louisiana, the son of Sicilian immigrant parents, Dominique Gullo and Rosalia Nicoletta. He was the second oldest of five sons. Christened Rosario Gullo, he attended school at St. Philomena Catholic School through the 8th grade. By the age of 6, Robert was following his older brother and father to work in the fields on sugar plantations. Around the age of 15, he headed for east Texas to seek employment in the oil fields, and began working on pipelines for Bayou Pipe Line Company.



In 1943, as many young men did, Robert misrepresented his age and enlisted in the United States Marine Corps. That October he boarded a bus bound for boot camp in San Diego, and within a few months was on a ship transport headed for the South Pacific. Assigned to the 3rd 155mm Howitzer Battalion of the Corps Artillery, First Marine Division, he was engaged in the initial beach landing on Peleliu, Palaus Islands, in September 1944. In April, 1945, Robert was among the Marines who fought in the Battle of Okinawa in the Ryukyus Islands. With the end of World War II, Robert was discharged in March of 1946 and returned to his job on the pipe line crew with Bayou Pipe Line Company in Texas.



In 1949, Robert met Sally Elizabeth McHan, a young lady employed at a general store that he frequently walked past. After a few months courtship, they were married in February, 1950. They were the proud parents of two children, Irene and Larry.



Robert eventually became employed by Shell Pipeline, and in 1957, moved his family to Farmington, NM, where he would reside the remainder of his life. Robert retired from the oil pipeline industry, a job he loved, after 50 years.



Robert was an avid golfer and enjoyed travling in his years of retirement. He and Elizabeth were always eager to go, and especially enjoyed visiting with family and attending family reunions.



He loved his church family as well, and was always a bright spot at the front door with a smile and handshake as people entered the church foyer. Friends and family alike have very appropriately described him as a "Christian Gentleman". Even as Alzheimer's began to rob him of his memory, Robert was still the ultimate gentleman with a perpetual smile.



Robert was preceded in death by his parents, Dominique Gullo and Rosalia Gullo; brothers Bernardo Ullo, Charles Waller, Joseph Waller, and Dominique Ullo, Jr.; and his wife of 68 years, Elizabeth Ullo.



He is survived by one son and daughter-in-law, Larry and Gwen Ullo of Farmington, NM; and one daughter, Irene Hancock, of Nashville, TN. Four grandchildren; Amanda Ullo, of Farmington, NM; Michael Ullo, of Austin Texas; Chris Edwards, and wife, Melissa, of Melissa, TX; and Kelly Roley and husband, Matt, of Nashville, TN. Robert and Elizabeth were also blessed with eight great-grandchildren: Jasmine Cherry, and husband, Stone; Jocalyn Ullo; Magalenda Ullo; Bennet Edwards; Kaylin Edwards; Elaina Edwards; Braige Roley; and Sylvie Roley.



Our family would like to convey our love and appreciation to Marcey Goodwin, who helped us care for both Robert and Elizabeth for over five years so that they were able to remain in their own home as long as possible. Marcey was so gracious and kind to both of them, and we came to consider her family.



We would also like to express our heartfelt gratitude to Bernadette Kovacs, Sandra Hosease, Jean, and all of the caregivers and staff of Beehive III for their tender and compassionate care for Robert for over two and one-half years. Your gracious compassion is appreciated more than words can express.



Robert was honored with a private family graveside service on Monday, June 15, 2020 at Greenlawn Cemetery.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store