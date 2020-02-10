Services
Cope Memorial Chapel
404 West Arrington Street
Farmington, NM 87401
(505) 327-5142
Robert William Drace Obituary
Farmington - Robert William "Dutch" Drace passed away on February 8, 2020 at Genesis Nursing Home in Farmington. He was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on December 25, 1926 to parents Virgil and Mary Agnes Drace. He graduated from Espanola High School and attended New Mexico State in Las Cruses. Dutch was married to Beverly J. Drace (Bedford) on September 12, 1980. They were married 39 years. He operated his embroidery shop in Farmington for 35 years before retiring in 2015. He enjoyed gardening, Cowboys football games, family gatherings and playing the card game TIC. He also enjoyed a group known as the Drace Connection and they had a motorcycle trip in early June for about 25 years, often involving more than 20 motorcycles. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sisters, Virginia Swanson and Joan Quintana.

He is survived by wife, Beverly; children, Janice (James) Hudnall, Lou Ann (Steve) Bradshaw, Doug (Patsy) Drace and Matthew (Jon) Drace; step-children, Joey (Claudell) Perez, Jon (Lyn) Bedford, and Jay (Michelle) Bedford; brother, Frank; grandchildren, Russell Hudnall, Andrea Bradshaw, Brian Bradshaw, Dustin and Derek Drace, Audre (Phil) Hanson, Derek Kester, steven Perez, Cassie and Jacob Bedford; and great-grandchildren, Peyton Hudnall, Faith and Charlton Kester.

A funeral service will be held Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Riverstone Church at 11:00 am, 808 N Monterey Ave., Farmington.

Robert's care is entrusted to Cope Memorial Chapel of Farmington.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Feb. 10 to Feb. 14, 2020
