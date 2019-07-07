|
Robert William Irvin
St. George, UT - On Friday, March 8, 2019, Robert William Irvin, loving husband, son, brother and father of four, passed away at the age of 71 in his home in St. George, UT surrounded by his family. Robert is survived by his wife Christie, his daughters Jennifer, Maggie, Meghan, his son Matt, their significant others and 9 grandchildren. Robert was born on September 17, 1947, in Alamosa, CO to Woodrow and Alma Irvin and graduated from Farmington High School in 1965. Robert was a proud Veteran. He entered the Army in 1966 and was honorably discharged in 1969. In those years he served in the Vietnam War in the Americal Division Support Command as a Specialist 5 in the 23rd Administration. Robert worked for BHP as a Master Electrician until he retired in 2006. He was a man of few words; those that he did speak were proud, honest and always came from his huge heart. Always supportive, loyal and true; 'like a rock'. Please join us for a service in his honor, July 12th, 5 PM at Vietnam Veterans' Park (3801 N. Butler).
In lieu of flowers, please donate to your local Veterans.
Published in Farmington Daily Times on July 7, 2019