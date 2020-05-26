|
|
Roberta G. Flowers
Farmington - Loving Mother and Friend, passed away May 8th, 2020
She was a New Years baby born in a home in Lovell Wyoming January 1, 1931.
Roberta was loved by all who knew her. She taught several nursing home residents how to play rummy and soon some of the nurses were playing also! She enjoyed activities such as Bingo and sang at the Ice Cream socials. Roberta was a true American Patriot! She loved the Flag and our Country. Denver Broncos was her favorite team and she supported them whether they won or lost. She went to Culinary School in Ft. Collins Colorado in 1964. She was raised in Chama NM but lived most her life in Durango Colorado. She was also a resident of Las Vegas Nevada and a recent resident of Farmington, NM
She is survived by sister Molly Upton of Forest City, NC. Sister Frances Salazar of Chama, NM.
Daughter Melody Hostetter and Husband Marty of Farmington, NM. Numerous Cousin's ,Nieces and Nephews. Roberta was preceded in death by her sons Jon and Frank Preuss. Services for Roberta will be tentatively held on August 22nd, in Durango Co. We would like to thank LifeCare of Farmington's staff, San Juan Regional Medical Center nurses and doctor's for all their care and support.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from May 26 to May 27, 2020