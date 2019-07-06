Services
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Sunset Hills Baptist Church
Kirtland, NM
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Roberta Clyde
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roberta L. Clyde


1974 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Roberta L. Clyde Obituary
Roberta L. Clyde

Farmington - Loving mother, daughter, and sister Roberta L. Clyde passed from this life July 1, 2019. Roberta Clyde daughter of Roy and Lillie Clyde was born in January of 1974.

Roberta was saved and baptized at Sunset Hills Baptist Church. She later became a member and piano player for Ojo Amarillo Baptist Church.

Left to cherish her memory are her children Erik, Alyssa, and Ryland Benally of Shiprock NM, three sisters and two brothers as well as numerous nephews and nieces.

Funeral services will be held 10am July 12, 2019 at Sunset Hills Baptist Church Kirtland, NM. Interment will follow at the Kirtland-Fruitland Cemetery.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from July 6 to July 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.