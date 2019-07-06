|
Roberta L. Clyde
Farmington - Loving mother, daughter, and sister Roberta L. Clyde passed from this life July 1, 2019. Roberta Clyde daughter of Roy and Lillie Clyde was born in January of 1974.
Roberta was saved and baptized at Sunset Hills Baptist Church. She later became a member and piano player for Ojo Amarillo Baptist Church.
Left to cherish her memory are her children Erik, Alyssa, and Ryland Benally of Shiprock NM, three sisters and two brothers as well as numerous nephews and nieces.
Funeral services will be held 10am July 12, 2019 at Sunset Hills Baptist Church Kirtland, NM. Interment will follow at the Kirtland-Fruitland Cemetery.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from July 6 to July 7, 2019