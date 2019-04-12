|
Robin Faye Gonzales
Shiprock - Robin Faye Gonzales died unexpectedly in Shiprock, NM, on April 5, at the age of 38.
Robin is survived by her husband, Jamie, sons Meras Madrid, and Aaron. Daughters Elise and Adalyn. Parents Robert and Marilyn Joe. Sisters Roberta Guiles, Melanie Ramos, and Miriam Joe. She is preceded in death by her brother, Robert Aaron Joe.
Robin was born on March 26, 1981 in Farmington, NM. She was a wonderful, amazing spouse, mother, sister, daughter, and friend. She will be missed by all that she came in contact with.
A funeral is scheduled on Friday, April 12 at Dineh Christian Center in Shiprock, NM at 10 AM. Burial to proceed at Memory Gardens in Farmington, NM. Reception to follow.
Published in Farmington Daily Times on Apr. 12, 2019