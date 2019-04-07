Services
Riverside Funeral Home of Albuquerque - Albuquerque
225 San Mateo NE
Albuquerque, NM 87108
505-764-9663
Robin Harris

Los Lunas - Robin Harris, 60, of Los Lunas, passed away March 26, 2019 at UNM Hospital from a brain aneurysm.

Robin is survived by her four children: Amber Greyeyes, Kelsey French, Issac Overright, and Taylor Harris. She is also survived by eight grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

Robin was a very beautiful soul who loved to laugh, and always saw the good in everyone. She is extremely missed by all who knew and love her.

As she always said, angels be with you, and always guide your way, mom.
Published in Farmington Daily Times on Apr. 7, 2019
