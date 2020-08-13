(Eleanor) Rochelle (Burg) Booth



Aztec - (Eleanor) Rochelle (Burg) Booth passed peacefully at home in Aztec, NM on August 11, 2020. She was born in Pittsburgh, PA to Charles Henry Burg and Rose Catola Burg.



Rochelle graduated Farmington High School in 1966. She raised two children as a single mother when it wasn't the norm. She worked as a bookkeeper for many years for Coleman Oil & Gas/SunCo Trucking and for Wolfe-Com. She served as the past president for the VFW Ladies Auxiliary Post 2182.



She was preceded by her parents, Charles Burg (1977) and Rose Burg (2008); brother, George Toward; and sister, Barbara Burg. She is survived by her son, Mike (Eve Lynn) Clawson; her daughter Tammie (David) Songer; brother, Charles (Judy) Burg; sisters, Carole (Rex dc) Lott, Betty (Lonnie) Saiz, and sister in law Mary Toward; grandchildren, Hannah Clawson, Michaela Clawson, and Elijah Dolgoff; Nieces and nephews who were close to "Aunt Roach". They loved her dearly and she loved them.



A Memorial Service will be held on Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at 9:00 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with Father Tim Farrell officiating and Pastor Tammie Songer providing the eulogy. Memorials/donations may be made to: Grace Place Pregnancy Center, Farmington. Flowers will be accepted Monday until 4:00 pm at Sacred Heart.









