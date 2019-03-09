|
|
Rodney "Bumper" Ludington, II
Albuquerque - It is with great sadness that the family of Rodney "Bumper" Ludington II, 47, announce his sudden passing on March 3nd, 2019. He has gone home to be with the Lord.
Bumper was born July 9th, 1972, in Bellflower, CA. He grew up in Murrieta, CA, and moved to Victorville, CA, where he graduated from Victor Valley High School. Bumper was a wrestler and was the first undefeated Victor Valley High School California State Champion.
Bumper later moved to Albuquerque, NM and graduated with a degree in Communications from UNM.
Bumper loved spending time with his children, Chase and Lainee; his dogs, Dutch, Lexie, and especially "Lucky", and had a love for the outdoors. He loved hunting, fishing, camping, being on the lake, and loved sharing that with his kids.
Bumper will be forever missed and remembered by his children, Rod "Chase" Ludington III and Lainee Ludington; parents, Rod Ludington, Sr. and Sandi VanDiest; grandmother, Laverne Ludington; sister, Tausha Ludington; nephew, Reed Ponder; niece, Renee Ponder; aunt Karen; uncle Jake; cousins, Richie and Christopher Dawley, Tim and Josh VanDiest, Vanessa VanDiest-Starr, Rod and Danette Driscoll and so many more friends and relatives that loved him.
Go rest high on the Mountain Son.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2019