Roger Billings
Farmington - Roger Allan Billings, 82, passed away on August 18, 2019 at San Juan Regional Hospital in Farmington, New Mexico.
Roger was born in Grand Junction, Colorado to Eugene and Rose Billings on July 1, 1937. He went to school at Grand Junction High School. He played baseball and softball for many years and coached many youth teams. He loved watching the Broncos and Rockies play throughout the years. He married Betty Biffle on May 25, 1963 in Farmington, New Mexico. He worked as an electrical salesman for 38 years and received many awards as top salesman of the year.
He was the most amazing grandfather. He loved Grandma with his whole heart, and he cherished his kids. He adored each of his grandkids, unconditionally and without holding back. And boy, do we love you. Say Hi to Grandma and Grandpa Biffle for us and tell them we miss them. Have fun fishing and playing poker in Heaven and know that we'll be joining you when we get to Heaven too. Thank you for being a part of our family. Thank you for being our grandfather, dad, friend, coach, buddy thank you for being Grandma's everything, and thank you for being our Pop. We know he is happy and safe where he is, that he isn't sick or hurting anymore, and we are thankful for that too. He hated staying still. We will watch out for Grandma. You're safe at home.
Roger is survived by his wife Betty, sons Bobby {Tammy) and David (Jeannine), daughters Becky Heath (Bryan) and Kristi Tubbs, ten grandchildren and two great grandchildren, his sister Phyllis Pahlke (Fred) and many nieces and nephews.
Roger was preceded in death by his mother and father and grandson Chaz.
Final arrangements are pending.
Published in Farmington Daily Times on Aug. 25, 2019