Roger Dunsdon
Farmington - Roger Dunsdon, age 78, resident of Farmington, NM since 1972, died February 10th, 2020 in Albuquerque, NM. Date of birth June 28th, 1941 in Lehi Utah.
Roger married the love of his life, Helen, in 1962 with whom he celebrated 52 years of marriage. Shortly after he began a career of welding that brought him to establishing his family in Farmington, NM in 1972 as a boilermaker for Local 627. His work carried him all across the country establishing power generation projects until his retirement in 1995 when he took up the hobbies of trap shooting, collecting Hot Wheels cars, and spoiling his grandchildren. He was a lifelong cowboy that opened every door for his bride and cried over a good love story.
He is rejoining his wife Helen who passed away in 2014 and is survived by his children Martin and Sheriece, four grandchildren, and four great grandchildren.
His memorial service will be held at Farmington Funeral Home on Saturday February 15th from 3-5pm, please join us in the celebration of a great man who will be extremely missed.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020