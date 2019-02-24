|
|
|
Roger Wheeler 58, of Many Farms, Arizona passed from this life February 20, 2019 in Farmington, New Mexico. He was born July 8, 1960 in Fort Defiance, Arizona. Funeral Services will be held 10:00 a.m., Monday, February 25, 2019 at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church, Chinle, Arizona. Interment to follow at the Family Cemetery, Many Farms, Arizona. Roger is in the care of Desert View Funeral Home, North U.S. Highway 491 Shiprock, New Mexico. (505) 368-4607.
Published in Farmington Daily Times on Feb. 24, 2019
