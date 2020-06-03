Rolanda Rae "Rollie" Jacquez



Born on December 27, 1976 in Shiprock, New Mexico. Parents are Mr. and Mrs. Raymond Jacquez. On May 28, 2020 she returned to the spirit world, she was 43 years old. She passed peacefully at home with her family at her side.



Rolanda was a lifelong resident of Nenahnezad, where she attended boarding school for grade school. She excelled as a student-athlete. As a distance runner, she competed in countless marathons, bringing home trophies and medals. In May 1996, she completed high school at Kirtland Central High School. Memorable characteristics of an outgoing personally, contagious smile, and sense of humor is mostly described by her many friends. Her life was very unique and full of obstacles, this never stopped her from remaining true to herself, nor from completing her education at San Juan College. In 2008, she would be the first in the family to graduate with a post-secondary degree, majoring in Business Administration.



On March 3, 1999 she gave birth to a beautiful baby boy. He stole her heart and they were instantly inseparable. Kyle Candelaria Ray Jacquez would be the first and only child she would have. In his adulthood, he considered his mom his best and only friend.



Rollie's heartfelt and genuine connection to people was rare. The love she had for everyone around her was selfless. She went above and beyond to see that our children had what they needed, the respect and admiration they have for her never goes unnoticed. Overall, she will be remembered for her jokes and stories, she shared so many, leaving a room in laughter. She valued her family, her saying was "Family Over Errthang!"



Rolanda is preceded in death by: Her Brother, Bobby "Mano" Pinto; Paternal Grandparents, Oscar and Beth Jacquez; Maternal Grandparents, Tommy and Bessie Pinto.



She is survived by: Her Parents, Raymond and Louise Jacquez; Son, Kyle CR Jacquez; Sisters, Tammie Willie, Elizabeth Yazzie, Tina Jacquez; Nieces, Naytasha Willie, Nasira Lambert, Zoey Nez, Janeen Pinto, Janell Pinto; Nephews, Delvin Peshlakai, Logan Yazzie; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.



Viewing will be held at Desert View Funeral Home in Shiprock, New Mexico on Friday, June 5, 2020 from 9AM-10AM. Burial service will follow at Kirtland Cemetery in Kirtland, New Mexico. All services are in accordance to COVID-19 guidelines.



In honor, A Celebration of Life will be the same day at her home in Nehnahnezad, New Mexico.









