Services
Alternative Choice
804 North Dustin Avenue
Farmington, NM 87401
(505) 326-3671
Resources
More Obituaries for Rollin Amick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rollin Amick

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Rollin Amick Obituary
Rollin Amick

Fruitland - Rollin L. (Alibi) Amick

3/11/1944-3/08/2019

On Friday, March 8 @ 5:00 in the evening, Rollin found peace after a long and hard battle with illness - he fought to the end.

Rollin was proud of his family and his work. He was a great conversationalist, he was a history buff (if it wasn't history, it wasn't worth reading) and could and did watch Gunsmoke over and over. Rollin was always ready to share stories of his ballooning and power plant days.

Rollin is proceeded in death by his father Earl and brother Dale. He is survived by his wife Rachon, his mother Venita. He loved his kids; Patricia, Julie (Chris), Linzie (Nate) and Tyler, his 3 granddaughters and his grandson. He is also survived by many other extended family.

A memorial will be held at a later date.
Published in Farmington Daily Times on Mar. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now