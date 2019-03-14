|
Rollin Amick
Fruitland - Rollin L. (Alibi) Amick
3/11/1944-3/08/2019
On Friday, March 8 @ 5:00 in the evening, Rollin found peace after a long and hard battle with illness - he fought to the end.
Rollin was proud of his family and his work. He was a great conversationalist, he was a history buff (if it wasn't history, it wasn't worth reading) and could and did watch Gunsmoke over and over. Rollin was always ready to share stories of his ballooning and power plant days.
Rollin is proceeded in death by his father Earl and brother Dale. He is survived by his wife Rachon, his mother Venita. He loved his kids; Patricia, Julie (Chris), Linzie (Nate) and Tyler, his 3 granddaughters and his grandson. He is also survived by many other extended family.
A memorial will be held at a later date.
Published in Farmington Daily Times on Mar. 14, 2019