Romelia Gallegos



Farmington - Our beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother, Romelia Gallegos, passed away peacefully at home on June 12, 2019 at the age of 82.



Romelia was born September 7, 1936 in Coyote, NM to Felix and Josefa Martinez. Romelia was a wonderful wife and mother that enjoyed embroidery and quilting. She had a great sense of humor and loved her family dearly. Romelia is survived by her husband, Carlos Gallegos, and 2 sons and 3 daughters; Rosemary (Toby) Gallegos of Canones, NM; Raul Garcia and Eugene Garcia of Farmington, NM; Amy (Bill) Moore of Sarasota, FL; Exilda (David) Serrano of Cedar City, UT; 14 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren and 1 on the way; 1 great-great-grandchild; 1 brother, Max Martinez of Elko, NV; 2 sisters, Antonia (Rudy) Velasquez of Mesa de Poleo, NM and Claudina Herron of Farmington, NM; numerous family and friends.



Romelia was preceded in death by her parents, Felix and Josefa Martinez; her first husband, Jose Mateo Garcia; her son, Ernesto Martinez, her brothers, Aurelio Martinez, Timoteo Martinez and Alberto Martinez.



Rosary will be recited at 9:00 am followed by mass at 10:00 am at Sacred Heart Catholic Church on Friday, June 14, 2019.