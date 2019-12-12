|
Ronald Dean Williams
Flora Vista - June 30, 1942 - November 28, 2019
Much loved Ron passed suddenly at his Flora Vista home Thanksgiving morning. Born in Fort Calhoun, Nebraska to William and Katherine Williams, Ron was a life long Husker fan.
He was survived by: Sandy, wife of 40 years this past January; sons Ron Jr (Kay); Travis (Gina); David Velarde and daughter Ronette; brothers Walter and Leonard; sisters Esther, Edith and Ethlyn; grandchildren Randy, Rocky, Stevie, Beau and Joshua along with 6 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews, all whom he loved dearly. Ron was preceded in death by beloved grandson Rodney, much missed twin brother Raymond, brothers Harold, Edward, Albert; half brothers Dave and Jim.
Ron served in the Army during the Kennedy years, was deeply patriotic and enjoyed learning the history of our country. Following the Army, he began his career as a journeyman brick mason who specialized in firebrick for industrial kilns which took him many places across the country plus Mexico, Virgin Islands and Saudia Arabia. In retirement he enjoyed football, fishing, camping and visiting historic sights across our country with his brothers.
Ron was well known as "camp cook" for annual horseback trips with Sandy and many friends. He developed chili recipes that won several competitions in the Four Corners, including multiple "Chili in October" in Farmington and "Snowdown" in Durango. As a New Mexico cook Ron enjoyed immensely winning the Colorado Green Chili Championship in Grand Lake. In later years Ron set up summer camp at Groundhog Lake Colorado and enjoyed taking visitors fishing on his pontoon boat and teaching youngsters to fish. Ron never knew a stranger and spent many hours with his friends drinking beer on the porch and telling tall tales. We trust that is what he is doing now with his buddies and family that passed before him.
Celebrations of a life well lived will be in the spring and all friends and family are invited. The family asks in lieu of flowers donations be made to the San Juan Animal League, PO Box 142, Farmington 87499 or Four Corners Equine Rescue, 22 Road 3334, Aztec 87410.
