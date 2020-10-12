Ronald Gerald Ferris



Bloomfield - Ronald Gerald Ferris passed from this life on October 9, 2020. He was born August 4, 1948 in Corning, New York to Gerald and Elizabeth Ferris.



Ron is preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Rick Ferris and Bob Ferris.



He is survived by his son, Scott (Tammy) Ferris; grandchildren, Alyssa Ferris, Andrew Ferris, Zack Ferris; great grandchild, Brianna Dowden; sister, Candy (Dick) Rench. Sandy (Rick) Cauley; brother, Joe (Becky) Ferris and numerous nieces and nephews.



Ron will be greatly missed by all his friends and family.









