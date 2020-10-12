1/1
Ronald Gerald Ferris
1948 - 2020
Ronald Gerald Ferris

Bloomfield - Ronald Gerald Ferris passed from this life on October 9, 2020. He was born August 4, 1948 in Corning, New York to Gerald and Elizabeth Ferris.

Ron is preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Rick Ferris and Bob Ferris.

He is survived by his son, Scott (Tammy) Ferris; grandchildren, Alyssa Ferris, Andrew Ferris, Zack Ferris; great grandchild, Brianna Dowden; sister, Candy (Dick) Rench. Sandy (Rick) Cauley; brother, Joe (Becky) Ferris and numerous nieces and nephews.

Ron will be greatly missed by all his friends and family.




Published in Farmington Daily Times from Oct. 12 to Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Alternative Choice
804 North Dustin Avenue
Farmington, NM 87401
(505) 326-3671
