Ronald Maas



Ronald Maas, joined his wife Geraldine in Heaven early on the morning of May 12th, 2020. Passing away peacefully and comfortably in his home surrounded by those who loved him dearly. Ronald had battled against lung cancer for the past several years.



Born Ronald Lynn Maas to Dorothy and Myron Maas in Westcliff, Colorado he often recalled memories of growing up on a ranch and cowboying as a youth. After graduating high school, he continued his education at Northern Colorado, aspiring to become a teacher. This is where he met the love of his life, Geraldine Hunt. Ronald lived an amazing life, from adventures in Alaska to raising a family. He is survived by Crystal and Micheal Offutt, Cecil and Rene Maas, grandsons Jay Lynn, Trace, and Tyler and great grandchildren Kiana, Jay Arthur, Deker and Brystol.



Ronald enjoyed many tender moments with his family and friends. Ronald loved to golf, especially with Mike and Jay Lynn. Ronald celebrated an amazing accomplishment at Kirtland golf course on hole 15 on March 6th, 2018 with a hole in one. Ronald also was a competitive archery shooter, obtaining a Robin Hood badge. He served as a club member to the San Juan Archery Club for years where he shared his love of archery with his son Cecil and his grandson Jay Lynn. As a teacher, many students' lives were touched by his instruction in the classroom, giving skills from typing to programming.



Currently, the memorial service has not been given a date and will be announced later given the circumstances. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in his name to The First Tee of San Juan County, NM.









