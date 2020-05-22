Resources
Ronnie Martinez Obituary
Farmington - Ronald Thomas Martinez, born May 7, 1961 and called Home May 9, 2020.

With a quick twist of the throttle blasting down Highway 550 heading North. Ronnie Martinez left this world in true biker fashion, doing what he loved, riding hard with his brother by his side. Living by the FRMF motto "Ride hard, Die fast, Try to make the Good Times last!"

The family would like to Thank the Community for the out pour of support! WE LOVE YOU!!
Published in Farmington Daily Times from May 22 to May 24, 2020
