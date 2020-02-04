|
|
Rosa Aldean Peck
Farmington - Rosa Aldean Peck, 92, of Farmington, New Mexico, passed away on Monday, February 3, 2020 in Farmington, New Mexico. Rosa was born September 7, 1927 in Bethany, Oklahoma to parents Jessie F. and Ruth K. Joplin Bohannan.
Rosa graduated from high school in Denver City, Texas and received her BS & MS of Library Science from Eastern New Mexico University. She was employed as the Librarian at Valley Elementary School, Shiprock, New Mexico; Librarian at Shiprock High School, Shiprock, New Mexico; and the Assistant Librarian, Eastern New Mexico University in Portales, New Mexico.
She was a member of Delta Kappa Gamma (President 1990), Retired Educators, AWOL Sunday School Class and United Methodist Woman, River stone United Methodist Church, Farmington, New Mexico, and the American Association of University Women.
Rosa is preceded in death by husband, Jimmie Junior Pullen; parents, Jessie F. and Ruth M. Joplin-Bohannan; stepmother, Lucille Bohannan; brothers, Luther Bohannan, Wilman Bohannan, Joe Bohannan, Earl Bohannan; sisters, Florence Daniels, Hazel Parris; and granddaughter, Stephany Denise Kholrust.
She is survived by son, Jay Pullen of Albuquerque, New Mexico, Randy Peck; daughters, Beverly Seyfert of Kirtland, New Mexico, Lynette Justice, Maralyn Mabry, Dortha Heuser; brothers, Grady Bohannan, Charles Bohannan; sister, Cora Jane Riggins; grandchildren, Kim Platero, Angela Poucher; great-grandchildren, Paul Kholrust, Tylec Kholrust, Graycie Platero, Mayzie Platero, Adam Seiberg, Willow Poucher.
A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Riverstone United Methodist Church, Farmington, New Mexico with Bryan Adams officiating. Reception to follow.
Rosa's care is entrusted to Brewer, Lee and Larkin Funeral Home, 103 E. Ute Street in Farmington, New Mexico (505) 325-8688. You may share condolences with the family on our website: www.serenityandcompany.com.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Feb. 4 to Feb. 19, 2020