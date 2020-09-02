1/1
Rosa Milam
Rosa Milam

Farmington - Rosa E. Milam

Mrs. Milam passed away Tuesday morning, September 2, 2020, at home in Farmington, NM. Rosa was born (05/07/1940) in Chihuahua, Mexico. Daughter of Roman and Carolina Mendoza. She was united in marriage to Fred Milam Sr in 1967 in Farmington, NM, who preceded her in death (09/10/2010), they were married for 40+ years.

Rosa was a member of Assembly of God her whole life. A devoted wife.

She is survived by her children and spouses David & Gloria Milam of Billings, MT, and 2 children David & Briana Milam and one grandchild. Lori Jacquez, daughter, and her 3 boys Thomas, Tony, and Nico Jacquez and 6 loving grandchildren, Marisela, daughter, and 2 boys, Donnie and Julian, and 4 loving grandchildren. Rick Milam, son Little Ricky, Brittany & Ryan, Ricks children. 2 loving grandchildren. Fred Milam Jr, Jordan, Skyler, Ashley, and 2 grandkids.

Rosa had an unwavering faith in God, an amazing cook, and pura Mexicana in all aspects of her life. Fantastic singer, could have been famous, but loved her family more than fame. Always there for anyone needing help.

The family gives everyone involved in the care of our mother our greatest gratitude.




Published in Farmington Daily Times from Sep. 2 to Sep. 4, 2020.
