Rose M. Shorty, 82, of Shiprock NM, passed away peacefully on August 19, 2019, at Life Care Center surrounded by family.
She was born December 12, 1936, at home in Toadlena, NM.
A mother, sister, grandmother, and great-grandmother she was a loving, generous and caring person and it showed in all aspects of her life, whether it was caring for her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, or her work as an EMT. She served her community for many years as an EMT for the Navajo Nation at Northern Navajo Medical Center until she retired. She farmed, raised livestock, and enjoyed weaving traditional Navajo rugs. She was an amazing storyteller and very humorous. A devoted follower of Christ and a member of Mesa View Church.
She will be remembered by her daughter Kathy Shorty of Shiprock NM; daughter, Dorothy Felix and husband Daniel of Chinle AZ; daughter, Sandra Lister and husband Ernie of Prescott AZ; daughter, Laura Johnson and husband Emmanuel of Farmington NM; son Perry Shorty and wife Carol of Shiprock NM; son, Jonah Shorty and wife Cassandra of Shiprock NM, her sister Anna Mae Alires of Ignacio CO, 21 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren; cousins, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father, Chee Todue of Toadlena NM; mother, Esther Blackhorse of Tocito, NM; brother, Willie Todue of Tocito NM; son, James Shorty Jr.; grandson, David Lister of Prescott AZ, great-granddaughter Amari Yazzie of Farmington NM.
Special Thanks to the staff involved in her care as a resident at Life Care Center and a patient at San Juan Regional Medical Center and Northern Navajo Medical Center.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, August 24, 2019, at 10:00 a.m., at Four Corners Community Church, Shiprock NM, with Pastor Floyd Lee officiating. Interment will follow at Shiprock Cemetery. Reception to follow.
Arrangements are by Desert View Funeral Home, N. US Hwy 491, Shiprock, NM 87420.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Aug. 23 to Aug. 24, 2019