Rosemary Lynch Vessels
Rosemary Lynch Vessels

Bloomfield - Rosemary Lynch Vessels, 81, a longtime resident of Bloomfield New Mexico, passed away July, 6, 2020 in Farmington, New Mexico. Rosemary was born April 2, 1939 in Edmond, Oklahoma to parents, Thomas P. and Mary Lynch.

She taught at PMS Early Headstart and Bloomfield Early Headstart. She retired from Southern Union Gas Co./Gas Co. of NM. She was a Board member of the Bloomfield Senior Citizens Center.

She loved to paint, draw, sew, white water rafting, and hanging out with friends at the Bloomfield Senior Citizens Center.

Rosemary is preceded in death by husband, Tommy R. Vessels; daughter, Janet Rae Vessels; parents, Thomas P. Lynch and Mary Lynch; brother, Eddie T. Lynch; and sisters, Delores Halfman, Teresa Smith, and Dorothy Troxell.

She is survived by son, Allen R. Vessels and wife Nelda; daughters, Joni Herrera and husband Mark, Deanna Lohman and husband Larry, Kimberly Raymond and husband Aaron; grandchildren Chad Herrera, Keith Herrera, Tamala Ochoa, Brendan Lohman, Candace Perez, Mica Howard, Aaron Raymond Jr, Kriston Beyer, Chasity Frohn, and 15 Great grandchildren.

Rosary will be 11:00 a.m. July 9, 2020 at Bloomfield St. Mary's Catholic Church, Mass will follow. Interment will be at Bloomfield Cemetery.

A reception to follow interment at Joni Herrera's home at 2324 W. Broadway Ave, Bloomfield, NM 87413.

Pallbearers are: Chad Herrera, Aaron Raymond Jr., Keith Herrera, Randy Shull, Brendan Lohman, and Talon Shull. Honorary Pallbearers are: Tamala Ochoa, Candace Perez, Mica Howard, and Gilbert Chacon.

Memorials/donation may be made to Bloomfield Senior Citizens Center.

Rosemary's care is entrusted to Brewer, Lee and Larkin Funeral Home, 103 E. Ute Street in Farmington, New Mexico (505) 325-8688. You may share condolences with the family on our website: www.serenityandcompany.com.




Published in Farmington Daily Times from Jul. 8 to Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Brewer, Lee & Larkin Funeral Home
103 East Ute Street
Farmington, NM 87401
(505) 325-8688
