|
|
Rosemary Tedford Cupps
Bloomfield - Rosemary Tedford Cupps, born August 18, 1929 in Haskell County, Texas, received her angel wings on March 29, 2020 in Farmington, New Mexico.
She married Ralph Cupps(deceased) in Abilene, Texas and had 4 kids, Patricia (69), David (67), Cathy (65), and Douglas (52 deceased). She had 8 grandchildren, many many great- grandchildren and 2 great great great grandchildren. Rosemary is survive4d also by a sister, Pansy Anderson of Dallas, Texas.
Rosemary was very active in the community with Abilene Rehab Center, ROTC and the March of Dimes Drive. She traveled extensively. Rosemary was greatly loved and will be dearly missed.
A viewing was held on Thursday, April 2, 2020 for immediate family. A memorial service will be held at a later time.
Rosemary is in the care Cope Memorial Chapel of Aztec, 405 S. Main Ave, Aztec, New Mexico 87410; 505-334-9332.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Apr. 2 to Apr. 5, 2020