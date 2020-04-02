Services
Cope Memorial Chapel of Aztec
405 South Main Avenue
Aztec, NM 87410
(505) 334-9332
Resources
More Obituaries for Rosemary Cupps
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rosemary Tedford Cupps

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rosemary Tedford Cupps Obituary
Rosemary Tedford Cupps

Bloomfield - Rosemary Tedford Cupps, born August 18, 1929 in Haskell County, Texas, received her angel wings on March 29, 2020 in Farmington, New Mexico.

She married Ralph Cupps(deceased) in Abilene, Texas and had 4 kids, Patricia (69), David (67), Cathy (65), and Douglas (52 deceased). She had 8 grandchildren, many many great- grandchildren and 2 great great great grandchildren. Rosemary is survive4d also by a sister, Pansy Anderson of Dallas, Texas.

Rosemary was very active in the community with Abilene Rehab Center, ROTC and the March of Dimes Drive. She traveled extensively. Rosemary was greatly loved and will be dearly missed.

A viewing was held on Thursday, April 2, 2020 for immediate family. A memorial service will be held at a later time.

Rosemary is in the care Cope Memorial Chapel of Aztec, 405 S. Main Ave, Aztec, New Mexico 87410; 505-334-9332.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Apr. 2 to Apr. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rosemary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -