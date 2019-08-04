Services
Desert View Funeral Home - Shiprock
US Highway 491 N
Shiprock, NM 87420
(505) 368-4607
Rosie Pete Teswood


1947 - 2019
Rosie Pete Teswood Obituary
Rosie Pete Teswood

Lower Fruitland - Rosie Pete Teswood (72) of Lower Fruitland

7/10/1947-7/30/2019

Rosie passed away in Tempe, Arizona on Tuesday July 30th, 2019. She is in care of Desert View Funeral Home.

Táchii'nii Hashtl'ishnii

She preceded in death by her Husband Tyler Teswood and Daughter Nola Teswood.

Leaves behind her family and kids; Terry Teswood (Michigan) Theresa Teswood (Arizona) Tyrone Teswood (Utah), her grandkids; Denise Favela, Eric Yazzie Hernandez, Chenoa Yazzie, Brandon Yazzie, Isaiah Teswood and Dyami Teswood, her great grandkids; Tyler Sanchez, Elias Favela and Luiz Favela.

Brother, Howell Pete of Upper Fruitland and Sister, Della Begay of Nenahnezad. She has numerous nieces and nephews.

She spent her last few days with her family in Arizona with her family. Rose had much love for her kids, grandkids and her precious great grandkids.
Published in Farmington Daily Times on Aug. 4, 2019
