Rosie Pete Teswood
Lower Fruitland - Rosie Pete Teswood (72) of Lower Fruitland
7/10/1947-7/30/2019
Rosie passed away in Tempe, Arizona on Tuesday July 30th, 2019. She is in care of Desert View Funeral Home.
Táchii'nii Hashtl'ishnii
She preceded in death by her Husband Tyler Teswood and Daughter Nola Teswood.
Leaves behind her family and kids; Terry Teswood (Michigan) Theresa Teswood (Arizona) Tyrone Teswood (Utah), her grandkids; Denise Favela, Eric Yazzie Hernandez, Chenoa Yazzie, Brandon Yazzie, Isaiah Teswood and Dyami Teswood, her great grandkids; Tyler Sanchez, Elias Favela and Luiz Favela.
Brother, Howell Pete of Upper Fruitland and Sister, Della Begay of Nenahnezad. She has numerous nieces and nephews.
She spent her last few days with her family in Arizona with her family. Rose had much love for her kids, grandkids and her precious great grandkids.
Published in Farmington Daily Times on Aug. 4, 2019