Roy Allan Hitcznko
Farmington - Roy Allan Hitcznko, 74, longtime Four Corners karaoke personality, peacefully passed away Thursday, November 14th after a long illness. Roy was born August 9th, 1945. A thirty year resident of Farmington, Roy was married to Susan Ewing, also his partner in business. He was raised in Wantagh, N.Y., where he did doowoop on the street corners and was in several bands. He moved west in this thirties and spent those early years in sales, a natural fit for his outgoing charismatic character. Combining that with his outstanding voice he began "The King Karaoke Show", a successful venue for karaoke lovers through out the area. Roy was a jack-of-all-trades and a master of one, karaoke. He was an avid fisherman.
Roy will be dearly missed by his fans locally and on his extensive social media network and wished to thank and salute you all for your wonderful support over the years. He loved you all.
Roy is survived by his wife, Susan, his friend David Standifer, his brother William Hitcznko of Oregon and his sister Gail Carlucol of Deleware.
A celebration of life to be announced. Send condolences: Susan, 2844 E Main st. Ste 106-138 Farmington, NM 87402
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27, 2019