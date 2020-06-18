Royce Bedford Ice



Farmington - Royce Bedford Ice, 88, of Farmington passed away Thursday, June 18, 2020 in the company of caring nurses at the Beehive rest home due to complications from Covid 19. Royce was a beloved mother, grandmother, wife and friend. She was a warmhearted, kind individual who will be dearly missed by all.



Royce was born November, 6, 1931 in Midland Texas to Ruby and Roy McKee. She was preceded in death by both her parents, her brother Scott McKee, her husband Larry Bedford and her son Allen Bedford.



Royce's younger days were spent mostly in Midland where her dad owned an independent insurance agency. She often worked for her dad in the office which to her seemed like extended family. At Midland High School, she was a cheerleader and homecoming queen. She graduated from Midland High in 1949 and went on to Southern Methodist University where she earned a degree in elementary education. She Graduated from SMU in May of 1953.



Royce married Larry Bedford on August, 15, 1953. Royce and Larry first lived in Arlington, Virginia where Larry was stationed with the Army Corps of Engineers. Royce worked full time as a second-grade teacher before she moved with Larry to France where Larry was stationed with the Army Corps, rebuilding Western Europe as part of the Marshall Plan. Royce returned to Midland in June of 1955 where her first son Allen was born.



Royce and Larry then moved to Farmington along with many other West Texas families employed by the oil and gas boom. Royce had two more sons: Clay in 1956 and Brad in 1962. In Farmington, Royce put all of her energy into raising her family. She was always active with the First United Methodist Church and worked for many years as a volunteer for the San Juan Regional Hospital Auxiliary. Royce was also an avid golfer and enjoyed her many friends that played alongside her. On July 8, 1993 she scored a hole in one on hole #6 at the San Juan Country Club, an accomplishment that always made her smile.



After Larry passed away Royce married Don Ice on January 3, 2003. Royce and Don enjoyed many years together traveling, playing golf and visiting friends.



Royce is survived by her husband Don and her stepdaughter Kathy Lamonte, Her son Clay (Lori) and their three children Tyler, Nolan and Noelle, her son Brad (Michelle) and their children Alyssa and Zachary. Her son Allen had three children: Shannon Hill, Jeremy Bedford and Luke Bedford. Royce had three great grandchildren: Karley Hill, Brittney Hill and Lyndsay Hill and a great great grandchild Harlow Hunter.



Due to Covid restrictions, Royce will be laid to rest at Greenlawn Cemetery with only immediate family present. Viewing will be available at Cope Memorial Chapel Tuesday, June 23 from 4:00PM to 6:00pm. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to the San Juan Regional Hospital Auxiliary, an organization dear to Royce's heart.









