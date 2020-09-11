Ruben Salazar



Farmington - Ruben Salazar, Jr.,64, of Farmington, NM passed from this life on September 7, 2020 in Farmington. He was born on September 27, 1955 to Ruben and Margie Salazar, Sr.



Ruben was born in Pueblo, CO and grew up with his sister and two brothers in Albuquerque, NM. He was a Harley Rider (and especially loved to ride in the Toys for Tots Motorcycle Runs), 1956 Chevy enthusiast, and avid fisherman. He was a kind friend and great storyteller of both non-fiction and fun fictional tall tales. He was a Christian and in 2015 he dedicated his life to Jehovah and was baptized as one of Jehovah's Witnesses in the LaPlata congregation. As a retired master mechanic, Ruben quickly became the official family authority on everything from muscle cars to the family van. He was loved by his family and many neighbors who remember him for his kindness and warm smile. Ruben's firm belief in the resurrection to a paradise earth, when Jehovah's Kingdom comes through Christ was a hope in his heart, and now he is sleeping in death awaiting that time. Psalms 37:29. At his request, Ruben will be cremated and his ashes will be spread at Lake Isabel in Rye, Co., where he loved to go fishing with his father.



Ruben was preceded in death by his parents; Ruben Salazar, Sr & Margie Salazar, and brother; Anthony Salazar. He was survived by his brother; Nick Salazar, sisters; Pam, Rosemarie, Tricia, Amanda, Uncle John & Aunt Fran Velasquez, and his Dear Friend; Anthony Brack.









