|
|
Ruby Scarber
Farmington - Ruby Scarber, 92, of Farmington, New Mexico passed away at home on Saturday, August 24, 2019 with family at her side. Ruby was born October 16, 1926 in Hamilton County, Illinois. She was the sixth of seven children born to Joseph and Jinkie Allen. She was a resident of Farmington for over 60 years.
Ruby was preceded in death by parents, Joseph and Jinkie Allen; Lowell Mayberry, her first husband; Leon Scarber, her husband of 35 years; her daughter, Betty Meador; stepdaughter, Janice Beasley; daughter-in-law, Connie Scarber; two brothers, John Allen, Bobbie Allen; and four sisters, Alice Allen, Thelma Farris, Faye Morris, and Lillie Weedman.
Ruby enjoyed cooking, gardening, fishing, and going to the Totah Festival every year. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend. Some of her favorite sayings were: "The good Lord watched over us", "See you in the funny papers", and "Whatever".
She is survived by daughters, Kathy Cook (Dale), Donna Rein (Mitch); stepson, Rex Scarber; stepdaughter, Jody Cliff (Larry); grandchildren, Susie Blackburn, Ronnie Cook (Charlena), Christy McAchran (Brian), Kenny Meador (Ivette), Tracy Meador (Martin), Melanie Walker (Doug), Bryan Meador (Melanie), Gilbert Meador, Fran Perrin (Jason), Kelly Nedderman, Tyler Nedderman, and Bryan Beasley; fifteen great-grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren. She is also survived by sister-in-law Mary Allen and numerous nieces and nephews.
Ruby's smile, love for others, and great sense of humor will be remembered always. She is dearly loved and will be missed by all.
Visitation will be from 3-5 PM Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at Brewer, Lee and Larkin funeral home, 103 East Ute Street in Farmington.
Funeral service will be at 11:00 AM Thursday, September 5, 2019 at College Heights Baptist Church, 2700 Harvard Drive, in Farmington, New Mexico with Pastor Burson Corley officiating. Family attended burial will follow at Greenlawn Cemetery. Pallbearers are Ronnie Cook, Kenny Meador, Daniel Blackburn, Justin Maitlen, Martin Meador, and Brian McAchran. Honorary pallbearers are Dale Cook, Mitch Rein, Rex Scarber, Brandon Cook, Trevor Maitlen, Joshua Meador, Bryan Meador and Gilbert Meador.
Ruby's care is entrusted to Brewer, Lee, and Larkin Funeral Home in Farmington, New Mexico (505) 325-8688. You may share condolences with the family on our website: www.serenityandcompany.com.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Sept. 1 to Sept. 4, 2019