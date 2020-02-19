|
Ruth Agnes Zoller
Farmington - Ruth Agnes Zoller, 88, passed away January 30, 2020 in Farmington, NM. Ruth was born on July 18, 1931 to parents Teresa and Joseph Stahl in Garden City, NY.
Ruth's educational milestones began at Saint Saviour High School in Brooklyn, New York where she was very proud that she was the Captain of the girls' basketball team. After graduating from Columbia University/Notre Dame of Maryland in 1953, Ruth began her career in Oceanside, New York in 1953 as a Dental Hygienist Teacher. To further her passion as a teacher, she later acquired her teaching certificate and a Master's in Education. In 1963, she bravely traveled across the continent from New York to Window Rock, Arizona to teach the children at St. Michael's Indian School. An amazing feat considering this was a time it was unacceptable for a single woman to do this. It must have been in God's plan because she met her husband, John Zoller. They were later married in 1964 in Albuquerque, NM. In their 43-year journey together, Ruth and John had three children and lived in Tucson, AZ, Durango, Co, Cedar Hill, NM and ended their journey in Farmington, NM. In each home they built beautiful gardens and planted many apple trees of which Ruth would paint beautiful pictures. Ruth enjoyed crochet and volunteered as a teacher in the Durango 4H program. Due to Ruth's exceptional education and many life experiences, she was a very intelligent person who loved to share her knowledge, as a teacher does. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends.
Ruth is preceded in death by her parents; Teresa and Joseph Stahl, step-father; Walther Grossklaus, husband; John H. Zoller, grandsons; Brent and Bradley Emrich, brother and sister-in-law; Joseph and Evalyn Stahl, sister and brother-in-law; William and Cecelia Eberle (Stahl) and brother-in-law; James Kinney. She is survived by her three children; James Zoller, Teresa (Scott) Emrich and Joseph (Amanda) Zoller, sisters; Betty Kinney and Teresa Stahl, brother and sister-in-law; William and Annie Stahl, grandchildren; Craig and Nicole Emrich and Katrina and Rebecca Taylor.
Special thanks to the wonderful people with Namaste Assisted Living and Basin Home Health for all of your love and support taking care of Ruth.
The Family will celebrate her life at a later date.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Feb. 19 to Feb. 23, 2020