Ruth Anna Holden



Farmington - Ruth Anna Holden was born in Shannon County, Missouri on June 30, 1922. She passed into the loving arms of our Father on May 29, 2020 at SJRMC after a brief illness. She is survived by her 5 children, Marshall & (Geri) of Fort Morgan, Colorado, Robert & (Diana) of Ames, Iowa, Carolyn & (Harry) Apodaca of Albuquerque, New Mexico, Toby & (Marilyn) of Los Lunas, New Mexico and Jerry & (Paula) of Farmington; her adopted daughter-granddaughter Erin Holden of Farmington; 9 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; 17 great gret-grandchildren and 2 great great great-grandchildren. Ruth and her husband Mock moved west and relocated in Farmington where they resided for almost 50 years, Mom was a homemaker, a mother and a blessing to all that knew her. Mom lived a full life and enjoyed her time with family and loved to share her laughter with anyone nearby. Ruth was one of a kind and will be missed by all who knew her.









