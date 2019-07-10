|
Ruth Conn
Aztec - Ruth Conn, 92, of Farmington, NM passed away June 27, 2019. Ruth was born on February 20,1927 to parents John and Myrtle Barnes in Muldrow, OK. Ruth is preceded in death by her loving husband Floyd Conn, parents; John and Myrtle Barnes, son; Steve Conn, daughter; Karen Bush, brothers; Otis, Jay, Wayne and Blaine Barnes, sisters; Ruby Barnes, Grace Huggins and Nadine Wilbourn, granddaughter; Tonya Mathias. She is survived by her daughter; Cathy Cater, brother; Jack Barnes, sisters; Maxine Kimmel, LaFern Culver, Nancy McCullar and Joyce Barnes, granddaughters; Tiffany DeWees-Olds, Ronda Chatley, Heather Day and Tara Connaughton, grandson; Tyler Bush, 17 Great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren, and many other loving relatives and friends. Honorary Pallbearers are: Nikki Collado, Bryant Chatley, Zach Chatley, Blaze Chatley, Nate DeWees, Kyle DeWees, Taylor DeWees, William DeWees-Olds, Ryan DeWees-Olds and Ron Dylan Hardee. Services will be held at 10:00 AM, Friday, July 12, 2019 at First Baptist Church of Farmington. Cremation and Intermant have already taken place.
Published in Farmington Daily Times on July 10, 2019