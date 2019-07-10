Services
Alternative Choice
804 North Dustin Avenue
Farmington, NM 87401
(505) 326-3671
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth Conn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth Conn

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ruth Conn Obituary
Ruth Conn

Aztec - Ruth Conn, 92, of Farmington, NM passed away June 27, 2019. Ruth was born on February 20,1927 to parents John and Myrtle Barnes in Muldrow, OK. Ruth is preceded in death by her loving husband Floyd Conn, parents; John and Myrtle Barnes, son; Steve Conn, daughter; Karen Bush, brothers; Otis, Jay, Wayne and Blaine Barnes, sisters; Ruby Barnes, Grace Huggins and Nadine Wilbourn, granddaughter; Tonya Mathias. She is survived by her daughter; Cathy Cater, brother; Jack Barnes, sisters; Maxine Kimmel, LaFern Culver, Nancy McCullar and Joyce Barnes, granddaughters; Tiffany DeWees-Olds, Ronda Chatley, Heather Day and Tara Connaughton, grandson; Tyler Bush, 17 Great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren, and many other loving relatives and friends. Honorary Pallbearers are: Nikki Collado, Bryant Chatley, Zach Chatley, Blaze Chatley, Nate DeWees, Kyle DeWees, Taylor DeWees, William DeWees-Olds, Ryan DeWees-Olds and Ron Dylan Hardee. Services will be held at 10:00 AM, Friday, July 12, 2019 at First Baptist Church of Farmington. Cremation and Intermant have already taken place.

Ruth's care is entrusted to Alternative Choice 804 N Dustin Ave. Farmington, NM 87401 (505)-325-9611
Published in Farmington Daily Times on July 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now