|
|
Ruthie Mae Robbins
Bloomfield - Ruthie Mae (Alexander, Latham) Robbins was born May 19 1929 in Texline, Texas. She was the 2nd child of 7 born to W.J. and Effie Alexander.
Her family moved to the Cortez Co. area where she met and later married Jess Latham. After their marriage they moved to Durango where she gave birth to 4 children, 3 of which lived, Jesse, David and Linda. In time she fostered 4 children whom she loved and treated as her own.
She was preceded in death by her parents and 5 siblings; Ken, Georgia, Billy, Bobby and Eddy. She has one living brother Dick. She had a close bond with all her siblings and always referred to the younger brothers as "the little boys".
She had five grandkids lots of great grandkids, even a couple of great-great grandkids, nieces, (Angela, whom she loved as a second daughter) and nephews and a whole heard of others thrown in for good measure!
Momma had a strong work ethic from the time as a young teen working in a dairy in Cortez, to the years she waited tables in Durango. Only severe arthritis slowed her down. But it didn't stop her. She did what she could. She worked part-time in the office, worked for meals on wheels, kept her house, canned every year and just kept doing what her momma taught her.
Even in her older years she was feisty, quick to joke and "make plans". She never lost that, as I held her hand she would whisper some funny I could barely catch trying to make me laugh!
Her last years were spent in Bloomfield, NM, and unfortunately her last months were in Genesis where they cared for her in the best way.
Goodbye momma you'll be missed by all who got to know you! See you in the resurrection!
There will be services at a later date. Information will be posted on the website for date and time once State restrictions have been lifted.
Ruthie's care is entrusted to Brewer, Lee and Larkin Funeral Home, 103 E. Ute Street in Farmington, NM. (505) 325-8688. You may share condolences with the family on our website: www.serenityandcompany.com.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from May 18 to May 24, 2020