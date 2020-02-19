|
Ryan Jason Charley
Ryan Jason Charley, age 34 of Litchfield Park, AZ died February 14, 2020 in Litchfield Park, AZ. He was born June 19, 1985 in Shiprock, NM to Robert Charley and Helena Johnson. With a broad smile, a kind word, and a great sense of humor, Ryan brightened the lives of everyone he met. He was a talented photographer and was passionate about music. A lover of animals, he adored hiking with his dog Emory. He had to earn the love of his family's cat, Kiddo, but once earned they both protected each other. He loved his family and friends freely and without judgment and always encouraged them to be their best selves. Ryan received an Associate's degree from Estrella Mountain Community College. He was employed by Air Comm Telecommunications as their Logistics Manager.
Ryan is survived by his father, Robert Charley; mother, Helena Johnson; sister, Lillyan Ball; brothers, Robby and Benjamin Charley; and grandmother, Violet Johnson. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Sam and Lilly Charley; and grandfather, Amos Johnson.
A visitation will be held at 10:00 am followed by a funeral service at 11:00 am, Saturday February 22, 2020 at Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church, 918 S Litchfield Rd, Building B, Goodyear, AZ 85338. A Go Fund Me page has been set up by his friends, https://www.gofundme.com/f/in-loving-memory-of-ryan-charley. Condolences for the family may be left at http://www.thompsonfuneralchapel.com/obituary/ryan-jason-charley/.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020