Farmington - Farmington, NM
Sampson Jim
February 13, 1976 - June 24, 2019
Sampson Jim, 43, of Farmington passed away on Monday, June 24, 2019 in Farmington. He was born on February 13, 1976 to Sammy and Rita Jim in Crownpoint, NM. Sampson was born to "'ÁshIIhíí Salt People Clan" and born for "Naakai dine'é The Mexican Clan".
Our beloved friend, father, brother and son went home Monday. He was a good father and he loved his children. Sampson was a welder and made friends everywhere he went. He was funny and loved to make jokes. We are lucky we got to know him and he will always be in our hearts. Thank you Sampson for being in our lives and we will miss him.
Sampson is preceded in death by his daughter, Shavona, mother, Rita Jim, brothers, Ryan Sandoval, Alan Jim.
Sampson is survived by his son, Malakai Jim, Saylim Jim, daughter, Simarah Jim, father, Sammy Jim Sr, brothers, Sammy Jr., Simon Jim, sisters, Samatha Jim, Delrita Martinez, Veta Jim.
A service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 6, 2019, at Living Spring Church, Counselor, NM with burial to follow at Counselor Community Cemetery, Counselor, NM. Pallbearers, Malakai Jim, Anderson Beliditto, Chester Beliditto, Simon Jim, Nathaniel Sandoval, Larry Keedah.
Memorial/donations may be made to Malakai Jim at 9 Road 5589, Farmington, NM 87401.
Sampson's care is entrusted to Cope Memorial Chapel of Kirtland, 458 Road 6100, 505-598-9636. Those who wish to express their condolences may do so at www.serenityandcompany.com
Published in Farmington Daily Times on July 4, 2019