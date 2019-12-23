Resources
Samuel Daniel Valdez passed away peacefully, surrounded by family on 12/20/2019 at Mercy Hospice House in Durango, CO. Samuel was born in Salt Lake City, UT on 11/10/1955 to Mary & Zebedee Valdez. Samuel attended high school in Farmington, NM and gained technical skills at San Juan Community College. Samuel had three sons, Paul, Daniel, and Jesse. Samuel maintained a close relationship with his mother and father in-law, Christine & Paul Wiggins, who visited him frequently. For most of his life, Samuel worked as an Auto Body Painter. Samuel was a talented flute & guitar player, and artist. He will be remembered for his wonderful sense of humor and love of fishing & the outdoors.

Samuel is survived by sons Paul, Daniel and Jesse; siblings Arthur Valdez, Nome Vicenti, and Elsie Carpenter;' grandchildren Jacie, Kodi, Samuel, Ashley, Xavier, Lindsey, Liam, and Vance; many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins. He is preceded by his parents Zeb & Mary and brothers Ray & Victor.

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, 1/4/2020, 1:00 p.m. at World Harvest Center, 1024 N Butler Ave, Farmington, NM 87401.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Dec. 23 to Dec. 29, 2019
