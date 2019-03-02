|
|
Samuel David Pecoraro passed away on February 20th 2019 in Plano, TX. Sam was born in Farmington, NM on March 2, 1958 to John Pecoraro and Elizabeth Lane. Sam attended Sacred Heart Elementary School, graduated from Farmington High School in 1977, and attended Technical Vocational Institute in Albuquerque, NM.
Sam was an avid sports fan and played basketball and baseball, in which he was voted Most Valuable Player. His love of football was evident as he eagerly awaited the last Super Bowl game on February 3rd, 2019.
Sam spent most of his life in Dallas, TX, where he worked for 26 years at Clark High School in Plano, TX as a Campus Technology Assistant. He had a large "work family,"
who showed how much they loved Sam through all of their phone calls, text messages, and visits.
Sam is preceded in death by his sister, Linda Pecoraro Wells. He is survived by his parents, John and Elizabeth Pecoraro; brothers John and James; sisters Janice Street (Curtis), Joyce Olsen (Jim), Frances and Theresa; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A Mass will be held on March 2, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. A private family celebration of life will follow immediately after.
Published in Farmington Daily Times on Mar. 2, 2019