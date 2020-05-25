Resources
Sandra Lee Walls

Sandra Lee Walls Obituary
Sandra Lee Walls

Farmington - Sandra Lee Walls, 84, a resident of Farmington, NM since 1958, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on May 3, 2020. She was born June 3, 1935 in Brickland, NM. The daughter of Robert and Lois Eatman. She married Russell Walls on January 31, 1953 in Las Cruces, NM.

Sandra worked for JC Penny and then, with her husband, as a management team for Kentucky Fried Chicken. Sandra loved camping, fishing and reading. She was a resident of Cedar Ridge in Farmington.

Sandra is survived by her loving husband of 67 years, Russell Walls and three children; John Walls and wife Debbie, of Ohio, Russell Walls of LaPlata and daughter Linda Sue Peterson of Las Vegas, NV, six grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.

She will be laid to rest on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at Memory Gardens.

Sandra will be greatly missed by everyone whose lives she touched in her own special way.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from May 25 to May 27, 2020
