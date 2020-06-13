Sandra T. Talk



Sandra T. Talk age 48 died June 05, 2020 with her family by her side. She succumbed to multiple heath problems. She is under the care of Cope Memorial Chapel. A grave site service is set June 13, 2020 at Shiprock Community Cemetery at 11:00am with LDS Bishopic Derrick Zahna presiding . Sandra T. Talk was born to Lewis Talk and Dorothy J Talk (deceased) . She attended schools at SLC, Ut., Grand Junction, CO., Crownpoint, NM., Many Farm, Az., Ft. Wingate High School, and graduated from Navajo Prep School class of 1992.



Her children are: Audreann Ryah Coolidge, Rylan Coolidge, Oden Cole Coolidge, Celest Ranell Coolidge, and Sherrie Coolidge (deceased). Her cl husband (deceased).



Brothers: Wallace Johnson Jr., Brian Kent Talk (deceased), Terry Talk



Sisters: Corina Bee, Marecellina Benally, Fawn Stephen Talk



In her families she is known as a homemaker. She had done work on the farm helping her family. She enjoys being with cats. She likes to socialized with peers, relatives and friends. She likes her place orderly neat. In school she had done well, and her parents felt she would had done better but she had prefers to focus on socialization. She very sociable and has many friends. She likes walks with her children, likes to read all kind of books, and her favorite subject was always Math. She loved to keep her mind busy in solving math equations. And loves playing water fight with her children. She like watching movies. She had premonition about her passing; two weeks before she pass, she told her father that she know she will die from her health problems.



Maternal Grandparents: Stella Jack, Lowe Jack (both deceased)



Paternal Grandparents: Alfred Talk, Rose Talk (both deceased)









