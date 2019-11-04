|
|
Sandra Young
Farmington - Sandra C Young, 63, passed away in Farmington on Saturday, November 2 after a long illness. Sandy was born on September 4, 1956 in Waterloo, Iowa to Robert and Ann Carnes. She was married to her husband Jeff for 40 years. She is survived by sons Nick (Holly) of Casper Wyoming, and Tim (Jenni) of Denver Colorado, as well as her grandchildren Jordan, Bennett, and Avery, and her two sisters Janet DuBois of Albuquerque and Patricia Landry (Bill) of Half Moon Bay California. Sandy earned B.A. and M.A. degrees from NMSU and was a highly-respected middle school and elementary school teacher in Farmington for many years. She also loved quilting, reading, and shopping. Following cremation, her ashes will be scattered in a private ceremony at a later date.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Nov. 4 to Nov. 10, 2019