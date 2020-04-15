Resources
More Obituaries for Sara Owen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sara Duncan Owen

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sara Duncan Owen Obituary
Sara Duncan Owen

Wife of Wesley Owen, daughter of Paul & Betty Duncan of Fruitland, NM, passed away on April 9, 2020 in her home in Palmdale, CA after a long illness. She is survived by her husband Wes and two sons Ryan and Kevin Owen, her parents Paul & Betty Duncan, and her three brothers and wives Mark & Becky Duncan, Brad & Brooke Duncan, and Lyman & Angie Duncan as well as Numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by an older brother Paul Duncan JR.

Interment will take place April 24, 2020 at Eternal Valley Memorial Park in Santa Clarita, CA.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Apr. 15 to Apr. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -