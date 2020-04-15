|
Sara Duncan Owen
Wife of Wesley Owen, daughter of Paul & Betty Duncan of Fruitland, NM, passed away on April 9, 2020 in her home in Palmdale, CA after a long illness. She is survived by her husband Wes and two sons Ryan and Kevin Owen, her parents Paul & Betty Duncan, and her three brothers and wives Mark & Becky Duncan, Brad & Brooke Duncan, and Lyman & Angie Duncan as well as Numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by an older brother Paul Duncan JR.
Interment will take place April 24, 2020 at Eternal Valley Memorial Park in Santa Clarita, CA.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Apr. 15 to Apr. 19, 2020